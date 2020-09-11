The Houston Texans didn’t start the 2020 season on the right foot, as the reigning AFC South champs fell short to the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday night. Following the game, Bill O’Brien couldn’t help but be honest about the team’s performance.

Houston’s defense had zero answers for Patrick Mahomes, meanwhile its own offense struggled due to its inability to keep Deshaun Watson clean in the pocket.

With no preseason this year due to COVID-19, it’s safe to say that a lot of teams will look rusty this weekend. However, the Texans don’t want to make any excuses for their performance.

Instead of downplaying the Texans’ struggles on Thursday night, O’Brien told reporters that his team has plenty of things to fix before Week 2.

Here’s what O’Brien had to say, per the Houston Chronicle:

“There’s a lot to fix,” O’Brien said. “We have a long way to go here obviously. We had trouble stopping the run. Our defense could not get off the field, so we got down. We have to improve very quickly this week.”

The schedule doesn’t get any easier for the Houston Texans, as they’ll now have to prepare for the Baltimore Ravens.

On the bright side, Houston has over a week to prepare for its next game. That might be enough time for O’Brien to figure out at least one of the team’s biggest flaws.

It’s imperative the Texans don’t fall to 0-2 on the season, as history isn’t so kind to teams that come out of the gates very slow.

