Cornerback Bradley Roby is the second Houston Texans player today to reveal that he has been suspended for six games due to PEDs.

Earlier today, Texans star wide receiver Will Fuller announced he was being suspended after testing positive for a medication that is on the NFL’s banned substances list. Fuller said he was prescribed the medication by a doctor.

Tonight, Roby confirmed he is done for the rest of the season for the same reason as Fuller. The seventh-year pro claims to have “unknowingly used a product that was contaminated with a banned substance by the NFL.”

“I recognize that it is my job to know, and be responsible for, everything that I put in my body,” Roby said in a statement shared on Twitter by NFL Network’s James Palmer. “I will be suspended for six games ending my seasons. I will take the necessary steps in the future to prevent this from ever happening again,”

#texans top CB Bradley Roby is done for the season as he’s been suspended for 6 games. Here is his statement: pic.twitter.com/h4C6j4OHpb — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) December 1, 2020

Roby is in his second season with the Texans after playing for the Denver Broncos from 2014-18. In 10 starts this fall, he recorded 37 tackles, one fumble recovery and one interception.

Houston has actually won three of its last four games to move to 4-7 on the season. The Texans are 4-3 under interim head coach Romeo Crennel.

Houston will take on the Indianapolis Colts this Sunday.