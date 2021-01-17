Major Coaching Candidate Changes Mind On Texans Interview

Three new NFL head coaches have been hired so far. The Houston Texans are not among them, and there may be no trickier coaching search right now, given the ongoing situation with quarterback Deshaun Watson. Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus originally didn’t want to interview with the franchise, but he’s changed his mind.

Eberflus has been pretty sought after, following a great defensive season for Indianapolis. He has interviewed with franchises, including the New York Jets—which went with San Francisco 49ers DC Robert Saleh—and the Los Angeles Chargers earlier in the cycle. Now, he’s giving the Texans another thought.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Houston continued to push to interview the 50-year old. Ultimately, he agreed, and will see if there’s a fit. The big unknown is how that name impresses Watson, who has made his discontent with the franchise, and namely team CEO Cal McNair and advisor Jack Easterby, very clear.

Matt Eberflus wrapped up his third season as Colts DC, after seven years with the Dallas Cowboys. He landed his first NFL coaching job with the Cleveland Browns in 2009, coaching linebackers.

The #Texans interviewed #Colts DC Matt Eberflus for their head coaching job today, per source. Eberflus initially declined an interview, but Houston made another push in recent days. A respected candidate who also remains in the #Chargers mix. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 17, 2021

Eberflus is still involved with the Los Angeles Chargers, according to Pelissero. Buffalo Bills OC Brian Daboll sounds like one of the main contenders there, though it doesn’t sound like a hire is imminent out West.

The Jets, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Atlanta Falcons are all off the board already, with the hires of Saleh, Urban Meyer, and Arthur Smith.

Those fan bases seem pretty excited, or at least content, with their picks. The Houston Texans, meanwhile, are on pins and needles given the situation with their all-world quarterback.

[Tom Pelissero]