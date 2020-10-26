The Houston Texans cut veteran running back CJ Prosise Monday afternoon.

The fifth-year NFL vet was picked up off the Houston practice squad earlier this season after second-string running back Duke Johnson suffered a sprained left ankle.

The former Notre Dame star and Seahawks running back provided virtually no offensive production for Houston with only one carry for one yard in his six games with the Texans.

With Duke Johnson back from injury, there are very few valid reasons to hold on to Prosise.

The main reason Prosise was dropped was to make room on the roster for defensive tackle Eli Ankou. The third-year pro was picked up by the Texans off waivers from the Colts earlier this week.

The Texans have been vocal over the past few weeks in asking their players to be more consistent with execution, especially on the defensive end. JJ Watt made this message very clear in the postgame press conference following Houston’s sixth loss of the year on Sunday.

Most of the Texans’ losses have been in relatively close finishes, including a heartbreaking overtime loss to division rival Tennessee. Some new blood on the Texans defensive line could be the spark they need to push them over the edge.