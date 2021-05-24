Houston Texans Reportedly Cutting Young Quarterback

Late last week, the Houston Texans signed veteran quarterback Jeff Driskel to a one-year deal. However, the addition of another signal caller to an already full room led to the release of another player on Monday afternoon.

The Texans will reportedly release Ryan Finley, according to Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. The 26-year-old just arrived in Houston in early March, via a trade with the Cincinnati Bengals, but will now be available for other teams to sign.

“The #Texans are releasing QB Ryan Finley, per me and Tom Pelissero, on the heels of signing FA QB Jeff Driskel,” Rapoport reported. “Houston traded for Finley, but it was just a late-round pick swap. Now, an effective Finley/Driskel swap.”

Finley played in five games and made one start for the Bengals last year in place of the injured Joe Burrow. He completed 53 percent of his passes for 164 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions in those appearances.

With Finley on his way out of Houston, Driskel will bring a veteran presence to a crowded Texans quarterback room. The 28-year-old has 2,450 career passing yards with 13 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

Driskel joined a quarterback group in Houston of Tyrod Taylor, 2021 second round pick Davis Mills and of course, Deshaun Watson. The latter of the group has remained one of the most talked about players of the offseason.

Watson demanded a trade out of Houston after the 2020 campaign came to a close. Since then, he’s been accused of sexual misconduct by more than 20 women, putting the trade conversation on hold as the legal situation plays out.

On Monday, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported that Watson will not attend Texans’ OTAs later this month.

“Deshaun Watson won’t attend OTAs and still wants to be traded, per sources,” Pelissero wrote on Twitter. “Watson has denied wrongdoing related to recent lawsuits, which have slowed the process of sorting out his future. But his position hasn’t changed: Watson wants out of Houston.”

Although Finley will be released, the Texans have plenty of options at quarterback should Watson not be with the team for the start of the season.