Houston Texans Are Reportedly Cutting Rookie Quarterback

Roster cuts across the NFL are continuing on Monday.

NFL teams are getting ready to report to training camp later this week. Teams are beginning to cut down their rosters, aiming for the 80-player limit.

The Houston Texans reportedly released a rookie quarterback on Monday.

Houston insider Marc Berman reports that the Texans are releasing first-year quarterback Nick Tiano. The rookie quarterback went undrafted coming out of college and was signed by the Texans earlier this year.

Texans are cutting QB Nick Tiano — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) July 27, 2020

NFL insider Aaron Wilson has confirmed the move, as well.

Texans are releasing undrafted rookie quarterback Nick Tiano, according to a source — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) July 27, 2020

Tiano is a 6-foot-4, 231-pound quarterback out of Chattanooga. He signed with the Texans at the end of April after going undrafted.

The former University of Tennessee-Chattanooga quarterback made 27 collegiate starts and went 13-14 as a starter. He finished his college career with the ninth-most wins in program history. Tiano had 13 200-yard passing games, good for No. 5 all-time in program history, and threw 35 career touchdown passes.

The rookie quarterback actually began his collegiate career at Mississippi State, backing up Dak Prescott. He transferred out of the program and committed to University of Tennessee-Chattanooga.

Tiano’s stint with the Houston Texans did not last very long, but perhaps he’ll be picked up by another NFL team before training camp.