Houston Texans Getting Crushed For Latest Front Office Move

The Houston Texans are spending Wednesday morning getting bashed by prominent NFL media members after firing the team’s PR director.

Amy Palcic had been the team’s VP of Communications since 2013, becoming the first woman to be in charge of full PR responsibilities for an NFL team. In the process, she won awards and respect in the industry.

This morning, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the Texans fired Palcic because she was no longer a “cultural fit.”

New Executive VP of Football Operations Jack Easterby was behind the move, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Texans fired VP of Communications Amy Palcic, telling her she no longer was "a cultural fit", per sources. Palcic was the first and only woman to have full PR responsibilities for an NFL team. She was the winner of the 2017 Rozelle Award for best PR staff. She is widely respected — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 11, 2020

News of Palcic’s dismissal unleashed a firestorm of criticism from media members and former players. We’ve never had any dealings with Palcic, but it is obvious she’s built up a lot of goodwill during her time with the Texans.

Below is just a snippet of the blowback on Twitter.

So, the Texans fire their PR director @amypalcic because she isn’t a “cultural fit” and countless reporters – who a PR director’s job is to work with daily – take to Twitter to express how terrific she is at her job. If she doesn’t fit, what kind of culture do the Texans want? — Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 11, 2020

.@amypalcic is an incredible person. I hate to hear this and am very disappointed in what is happening with the Texans https://t.co/B9VScnI9Dh — Michael Schwab (@michaelschwab13) November 11, 2020

This is bull! Amy was loved by every player that came through the Texans organization during her tenure. Terrible decision https://t.co/AGjLbII88P — Jeffsradamus (@JeffAllen71) November 11, 2020

Listen man if Schefter–SCHEFTER!!–is speaking up about how badly the Texans fucked up by firing Amy Palcic, they must have stolen her organs or something — Drew Magary (@drewmagary) November 11, 2020

Here’s the thing for those who see reporters all tweeting about Amy, @amypalcic isn’t good because she’s nice and gives incredible access to reporters, she’s good because she does whats in the best interest of the team. Regardless of the relationship with the media. #Texans https://t.co/LVCvNEFhvT — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) November 11, 2020

This is a stunning move.

Stunning.@amypalcic is one of the best media-relations people I’ve met in my 36 years covering the NFL. Top 5. https://t.co/x6U3nA5nn5 — Peter King (@peter_king) November 11, 2020

So, to be clear, @amypalcic is one of the most talented, dedicated and smart PR people I’ve ever known. Whoever hires her next will get the very best. https://t.co/fwqZgxh5eH — mike freeman (@mikefreemanNFL) November 11, 2020

This is shocking news. @amypalcic has always been good with me, helping on several different projects over the years. I know she loves those players and made sure to look out for them at all costs. https://t.co/p1wiMrfLif — Daniel Gotera (@DTGoteraKHOU) November 11, 2020

Disgraceful. Amy is amazing. What are the Texans doing? https://t.co/Ujrq4JbeXJ — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) November 11, 2020

Texans aren't going to gain much respect around the league for this move, that's for sure.

Amy's great at her job. https://t.co/uCZP6bx1nD — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) November 11, 2020

If you’re keeping score at home, the Texans fired their PR chief…and generated a ton of bad PR in the process.

Not great, but also not surprising for an organization that has seemingly been in turmoil since the start of the season.