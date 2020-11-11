Houston Texans Getting Crushed For Latest Front Office Move

The Spun

The Houston Texans are spending Wednesday morning getting bashed by prominent NFL media members after firing the team’s PR director.

Amy Palcic had been the team’s VP of Communications since 2013, becoming the first woman to be in charge of full PR responsibilities for an NFL team. In the process, she won awards and respect in the industry.

This morning, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the Texans fired Palcic because she was no longer a “cultural fit.”

New Executive VP of Football Operations Jack Easterby was behind the move, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

News of Palcic’s dismissal unleashed a firestorm of criticism from media members and former players. We’ve never had any dealings with Palcic, but it is obvious she’s built up a lot of goodwill during her time with the Texans.

Below is just a snippet of the blowback on Twitter.

If you’re keeping score at home, the Texans fired their PR chief…and generated a ton of bad PR in the process.

Not great, but also not surprising for an organization that has seemingly been in turmoil since the start of the season.


