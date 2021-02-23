Houston Texans Have Reportedly Released Veteran Lineman

On Tuesday afternoon, the Houston Texans announced the team moved on from two more players – not named Deshaun Watson.

While all eyes remain on a potential Deshaun Watson trade, the Texans are focused on the rest of the roster. According to a report from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the team moved on from two players.

Veteran offensive lineman Senio Kelemete and linebacker Peter Kalambayi will be looking for new teams. Releasing Kelemete opened up around $1.5 million in cap space, according to Rapoport.

“The Texans are releasing versatile veteran OL Senio Kelemete today, per the wire, creating about $1.5M in cap space,” Rapoport reported. “The 30-year-old has started 42 games in his career. They also released LB Peter Kalambayi.”

The Arizona Cardinals drafted Kelemete in the fifth round of the 2012 NFL draft. He eventually signed with the New Orleans Saints, where he played for a few years.

After spending three seasons in Houston, it sounds like the Texans were just ready to move on from Kelemete. He could end up signing back with the Saints, who are looking for depth on the offensive line.

As for Houston, the Texans are going through a rebuild – while trying to keep Deshaun Watson on the roster. The team recently released star defensive end J.J. Watt in a move that shocked the NFL world.

Will Watson be a part of the team in 2021?