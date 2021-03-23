Houston Texans Insider Predicts Team’s Starting Quarterback

If you ask NFL insider John McClain who the Houston Texans‘ starting quarterback will be at the start of the 2021 season, he’d tell you it’s not Deshaun Watson. Instead, he’s go with Tyrod Taylor, who just recently signed a deal with the organization.

The Watson trade rumors are a thing of the past at the moment. He now has potential legal action to face as more and more allegations and lawsuits are brought against the superstar quarterback. You can read more about that here.

The Texans, meanwhile, have a massive dilemma on their hands. They’d like to keep Watson, but may not have much of a choice but to trade him if he decides to skip the 2021 season. Now that Watson is facing sexual assault allegations, it adds a new obstacle for all involved.

Nonetheless, McClain believes Taylor will be starting for the Texas this upcoming season. Obviously that implies Watson either won’t be a member of the organization or that he’s taking the year off.

New #Texans from Houston Chronicle — McClain: Why Tyrod Taylor and not Deshaun Watson will be Texans starter https://t.co/t5POUdb73A — John McClain (@McClain_on_NFL) March 23, 2021

Tyrod Taylor makes a lot of sense for the Houston Texans. He’s a veteran with invaluable leadership experience. He also makes sense given Houston needs a bridge quarterback for the 2021 season and Taylor fits the bill.

Honestly, there’s no point in making predictions about Houston’s quarterback situation just yet, though. There’s no way of knowing how these lawsuits against Deshaun Watson will play out. How they do will likely dictate how both he and the Texans move forward.

If Watson isn’t a member of the Houston Texans later this fall, expect Taylor to take over at the position.