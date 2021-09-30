Houston Texans Kicker Was Released On Thursday

The Houston Texans have had to make a lot of changes just one month into the 2021 season. Today they made another one at a fairly important position.

On Thursday, the Texans waived field goal kicker Joey Slye. The move comes after Slye missed an extra point in last week’s game against the Carolina Panthers. The week before, Slye missed missed a field goal in a 31-21 loss to the Cleveland Browns.

But the move isn’t entirely unexpected. Slye was signed as a replacement for starting kicker Ka’imi Fairbairn, who just finished recovering from a leg injury this week. Fairbairn will be the starting kicker moving forward.

Slye leaves the Texans with 4-of-5 converted field goals and 7-of-8 converted extra points. We’ll see if he manages to find another team at any point this season.

Texans waive kicker Joey Slyehttps://t.co/lE7ZBITu18 pic.twitter.com/p1960r58Yt — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) September 30, 2021

Ka’imi Fairbairn has been the Houston Texans’ starting kicker since 2017 and didn’t miss a game in his first four seasons. During that time, he converted 84.6-percent of his field goals and 92-percent of his extra points. He’s also been the team’s kickoff specialist.

Special teams isn’t the biggest problem that the Texans have though.

The team ranks in the bottom of the league on offense and defense. They’re already on their third string quarterback in Davis Mills, and it seems doubtful that they’ll be favored in any games for over a month.

The Texans play the Buffalo Bills this Sunday.