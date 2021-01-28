Deshaun Watson wants off the Houston Texans. This morning, Adam Schefter reported that the star quarterback gave a firm trade request a few weeks ago, amid significant rumors that he would do so.

The news comes after the Texans found their new head coach. David Culley, the passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach of the Baltimore Ravens, has landed the job. The team reached out to Watson about the hire, something it didn’t do before trading DeAndre Hopkins or hiring general manager Nick Caserio, but that doesn’t sound like it will be enough to keep him.

Deshaun Watson has some significant leverage. There will be plenty of teams involved in Watson trade discussions, and the Texans probably can’t afford to turn down a massive deal for a quarterback who may not play for them. He also has a no-trade clause, so he has significant sway over where he goes.

The Houston Texans do have some leverage though, financially. As Adam Schefter laid out on Twitter, if they want to try and force him to play this year, they can find him heavily for missed minicamp, training camp, and games.

Here's Houston's leverage, if used: *Can fine Deshaun Watson $95,877 for missing minicamp. *Can fine him $50,000 per day for each day of training camp missed, plus one week salary — $620,000 — for each preseason game missed. *If he retires, Texans can collect $21.6 million. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 28, 2021

Rumors that Deshaun Watson might try and force his way out of Houston date back to after the shocking DeAndre Hopkins trade. Instead, he wound up signing a huge deal to stay with the Texans.

Watson is under contract with Houston through 2025, signing a four-year deal for $156 million that starts up in 2022.

However things go, we’ll likely see a deal ahead of the 2021 NFL Draft in late April, as any Deshaun Watson trade will probably command some serious draft capital in return. That move could really shake up the NFL, in an offseason where we could see a number of big-name quarterbacks change teams.

[Adam Schefter]