Houston Texans, Los Angeles Rams Reportedly Agree To Major Trade

The Houston Texans and Los Angeles Rams reportedly came to an agreement on a major trade involving a top wide receiver.

According to a report from John McClain of the Houston Chronicle, the Rams are sending wide receiver Brandin Cooks to the Texans. But that’s not all from the Rams.

Los Angeles is also sending a fourth-round pick in exchange for the Texans’ second-round pick. So in all, it’s Cooks and a fourth-rounder from the Rams for Houston’s second-rounder.

Cooks struggled during the 2019 season as he dealt with a rash of injuries including several concussions. After failing to make much of an impact last season, he was named as a potential trade target.

Well, it took a few weeks, but the Houston Texans finally came calling and the Rams couldn’t pass it up.

Here are the trade details from McClain.

Texans acquire WR Brandin Cooks and a 2022 fourth-round pick from the Rams for the 57th pick in this month's draft. — John McClain (@McClain_on_NFL) April 9, 2020

Cooks started his career with the New Orleans Saints, but was traded to the New England Patriots for a first-round pick in 2017.

The Patriots then traded him to the Los Angeles Rams after the 2017 season. Despite being traded around the league, Cooks rattled off four-straight seasons with at least 1,000 yards.

The Texans needed a No. 1 wide receiver after trading DeAndre Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals.