Houston Texans Make New Decision On Running Back Marlon Mack

HOUSTON, TX - JANUARY 09: A general view is seen during the third quarter of the AFC Wild Card Playoff game between the Houston Texans and the Kansas City Chiefs at NRG Stadium on January 9, 2016 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Thomas B. Shea/Getty Images)

The Houston Texans surprised some people around the NFL by cutting veteran running back Marlon Mack. Well, it turns out these two sides remained in contact after that move was made.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Texans are expected to sign Mack to their practice squad.

Mack, 26, signed a one-year deal with Houston earlier this year. The hope was that he'd revitalize his career.

Back in 2019, Mack had 1,091 rushing yards and eight touchdowns for the Indianapolis Colts. Unfortunately, a torn Achilles pushed him to the bottom of the depth chart.

Although he's not on the main roster at the moment, Mack can still potentially play a role for the Texans this fall.

In the preseason, Mack had 90 rushing yards on 21 carries.

The Texans ultimately named rookie running back Dameon Pierce as their Week 1 starer. He flashed his potential several times in the preseason.

Running backs Rex Burkhead, Dare Ogunbowale and Royce Freeman also made the initial 53-man roster for the Texans.