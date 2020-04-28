Houston Texans Make Obvious Roster Decision On Deshaun Watson

Bill O’Brien has made several questionable roster decisions since taking over the Houston Texans’ GM in January. Exercising Deshaun Watson’s fifth-year option is the opposite of that though.

It is a no-brainer for the Texans to trigger the fifth-year in Watson’s rookie deal. According to ESPN’s Field Yates, the team officially did so Monday night.

Now comes the fun part for O’Brien and the Texans: locking down Watson long-term. Without question, the franchise has to do everything it takes to keep its best player and team leader in Houston.

O’Brien touched on the subject of Watson’s extension over the weekend during the NFL Draft. He told reporters that the Texans have a “great relationship” with Watson and his agent but that negotiations will likely take a while.

“Look, I think any time we can try to get something done with Deshaun would be great, but again, these things take time,” O’Brien told reporters, via TexansWire. “I don’t want to get into all the details of it. I know there’s a lot out there about where we are.”

Watson threw for 3,852 yards and 26 touchdowns in 15 starts last season, leading the Texans to a second-straight division title. The No. 12 overall pick in the 2017 draft has made back-to-back Pro Bowls.

While O’Brien traded DeAndre Hopkins for nickels on the dollar and has made some other head-scratching moves, he can regain some of the fan base’s trust if he can get Watson to sign a new contract sooner rather than later.