Houston Texans Officially Release Longtime Franchise Star

On Tuesday afternoon, the Houston Texans announced the team released a veteran player and former star.

Defensive lineman Whitney Mercilus has played his last snap for the franchise. In a statement, team CEO Cal McNair announced the team released Mercilus.

“There aren’t many players in franchise history who have impacted our organization and community the way Whitney Mercilus has,” McNair said in a statement. “I can recall a number of times over the last 10 seasons where he stepped up for us on the field with a sack or big play in a crucial moment, but it was his unique connection with the Houston community that made him one of the most popular players in franchise history.”

“Our fan base gravitated to Whitney from day one and he always found ways to give back and serve through his foundation and culinary work,” the statement continued. “My family and the entire organization will always consider Whitney a Texan.”

The Texans made Mercilus a first-round pick in the 2012 NFL draft after a standout career at Illinois. His two best seasons came in 2015 when he racked up a career-high 12 sacks and followed that up with his first All-Pro appearance in 2016.

While he won’t continue his career with the Texans, he could return on a one-day contract in the future to retire as a Texan.