Houston Texans Owner Had Telling Meeting With Deshaun Watson

The Houston Texans are currently without a full-time head coach or GM after firing Bill O’Brien earlier this season. But when Texans owner Cal McNair is ready to start the hiring process, he wants Deshaun Watson to be a part of it.

According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, McNair had a dinner meeting with Watson over the weekend. During that meeting, he asked Watson for his opinions and thoughts on who the next head coach should be.

McNair has already hired a search firm to assist in the head coaching hunt. But given that the next head coach will be working with Deshaun Watson, it’s useful to get the franchise QB’s input.

Romeo Crennel has served as interim head coach since October, and has gone 3-3 in the role. He’s a natural candidate for the position even though he has one winning year from five previous head coaching seasons.

It’s going to be a little bit difficult to rebuild in 2021 unfortunately. The Texans don’t have a first- or second-round pick thanks to Bill O’Brien’s roster mismanagement.

Whoever takes over as the new head coach is going to have very little cap space to work with too. Per OverTheCap, the team is $8.5 million in the red heading into next year.

There may be some serious growing pains for the Texans next year, no matter who the head coach is.

But so long as Deshaun Watson continues to grow, they should be able to get back to winning consistently soon.