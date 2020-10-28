Houston Texans Release Statement On Positive Test On Team

The NFL world woke up this morning to the news that there was a positive case test for COVID-19 on the Houston Texans. In the hours since, the Texans have closed their facility until further notice. According to the Houston Chronicle, second-year offensive guard Max Scharping is the current positive player.

On Wednesday morning, the Texans released a statement detailing the situation and how they’re handling it. Per the statement, they found out about the positive test last night and are working diligently to make their facilities safe for use.

“Late last night, we received notice that a Texans player tested positive for COVID-19,” the statement said. “In accordance with NFL protocols, the player immediately self-isolated and our Infection Control Officer and other members of the Infection Response Team began working with the NFL to perform contact tracing. Our facility will be closed today to players for deep cleaning. We are in close consultation with the NFL, as well as our team of independent doctors and specialists, and will follow their guidance regarding our scheduled bye week operations. The health and safety of our team, as well as our entire staff, are of highest priority.”

Fortunately for the Texans, they’re currently on a bye week, so there aren’t any games at risk as of yet. We’ve already seen a number of games rescheduled and shifted due to COVID-19 cases within various teams.

It’s largely blind luck that this case was discovered during the Houston Texans’ bye week. We’ve already seen teams like the Chiefs, Patriots and Titans have to make huge scheduling changes due to COVID-19 cases discovered the week of some of their games.

But in about a month all of the bye weeks will be over. What will the NFL do if teams suffer COVID-19 outbreaks then?

The league really painted itself into a corner by trying to fight through the pandemic instead of modifying the schedule to give themselves more wiggle room.

Hopefully the situation in Houston gets resolved soon, and with no further spread of the dangerous virus.