Houston Texans Reportedly Release Veteran Wide Receiver

The Houston Texans got a big win yesterday, beating the Detroit Lions on the road to get their fourth win of the season. But one Texans player won’t be given a chance to enjoy any more wins with them. According to ESPN’s Cameron Wolfe, the Texans are releasing wide receiver Kenny Stills in what was dubbed “a mutual parting”. The move comes after Stills was inactive for the Lions game with a quadricep injury.

Houston acquired Stills as part of the massive trade with the Miami Dolphins that also brought Laremy Tunsil into the fold. He wound up being Houston’s third-leading wide receiver last year.

But 2020 has been far more difficult for Stills to get the ball. He has played in each of Houston’s first ten games, but never saw more than half of the Texans’ offensive snaps.

Injuries have limited Stills in the past few games. He has only 12 snaps in the last three games with one catch for six yards in that span.

The Houston Texans are releasing WR Kenny Stills in a mutual parting, sources tell ESPN. A veteran WR in Stills now available to sign and help a playoff team for the stretch run. — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) November 27, 2020

Now Kenny Stills is a free agent, and he’s in a position where he could potentially sign on with a playoff team.

As a rookie with the New Orleans Saints in 2013, Stills led the NFL in yards per catch with 20. The following year he was the Saints’ leader in receiving yards. He then spent the next four years in Miami, where he continued to thrive, averaging 41 catches and 641 receiving yards per year.

Given some of the things Stills has done in the past, he shouldn’t be a free agent for long.

Who will sign Kenny Stills next?

