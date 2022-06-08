Houston Texans Released Veteran Wide Receiver Wednesday

HOUSTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 26: A view of the helmet sticker honoring Robert C. McNair, the late owner of the Houston Texans, is shown prior to the game against the Tennessee Titans at NRG Stadium on November 26, 2018 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

On Tuesday, wide receiver DaeSean Hamilton injured his right knee in OTAs. One day later, the Houston Texans released him.

Hamilton's knee injury requires surgery. He is expected to return to the field at some point this season, but clearly the Texans have other plans.

The Texans quickly filled Hamilton's spot on the roster, signing wide receiver Chad Beebe.

Beebe, an undrafted player out of North Illinois, was on the Minnesota Vikings from 2018-2020. He hauled in 26 passes for 310 yards and two touchdowns.

Hamilton, meanwhile, will have to spend yet another offseason rehabbing a knee injury.

Last year, Hamilton suffered a torn ACL in May. He was then released by the Denver Broncos.

This year, Hamilton must recover from a different knee injury while trying to find a new home in the NFL.

During his time with the Broncos, Hamilton had 81 catches for 833 yards and five touchdowns. At 27 years old, he still has time to make an impact elsewhere in the league.