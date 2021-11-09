Houston Texans Reportedly Add Veteran Running Back

Nearly two weeks ago, the Houston Texans traded away veteran running back Mark Ingram, leaving a hole in the team’s backfield. On Tuesday, the organization drew one step closer to filling that gap.

According to Field Yates, the Texans claimed veteran running back Royce Freeman off of waivers Tuesday afternoon. The 25-year-old ballcarrier was released by the Carolina Panthers on Monday, but will now get another chance to get back on the field.

Freeman signed with the Panthers to be the backup for Christian McCaffery in early September after he was cut by the Denver Broncos. However, he lost out on the No. 2 job to rookie Chubba Hubbard and wasn’t able to make that much of an impact in Carolina’s first eight games.

At the time of his release on Monday, Freeman rushed just 21 times for 77 yards and made three catches for 15 yards.

Prior to playing for the Panthers, Freeman began his career in Denver. A third-round pick in 2018, the former Oregon Duck ran for nearly 1,200 yards and scored nine total touchdowns in two seasons with the Broncos.

If his time in Denver is any indication, Freeman should be able to find a way to contribute in Houston. The Texans still have veteran David Johnson and Freeman’s former Broncos teammate Phillip Lindsay on the roster, but will likely try to use all three running backs in different ways down the stretch.

At 1-8 through the first half of the year, the Texans are looking for something to hang their hat on this season. Freeman will look to make his impact in Houston as early as this Sunday against the Tennessee Titans.