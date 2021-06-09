Houston Texans Reportedly Cut Veteran Linebacker

As sad as it can be to see someone lose their NFL job fair-and-square, a cut for injury reasons can doubly upsetting. That’s exactly what just happened with the Houston Texans unfortunately.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Texans are cutting linebacker Duke Ejiofor. Per the report, he is being cut with a failed physical designation.

Injuries have plagued Ejiofor since his second year in the league. After playing in 12 games as a rookie, he suffered a season-ending torn Achilles injury in the 2019 offseason.

He seemed ready for the 2020 season during training camp. Unfortunately, he tore his ACL just weeks before the season, ending his campaign before it began.

The #Texans cut LB Duke Ejiofor with a failed physical designation, per today’s transaction wire. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 9, 2021

As a college star at Wake Forest, Duke Ejiofor was a superb pass rusher. During his junior year he exploded onto the scene with 17.0 tackles for loss, 10.5 sacks and 50 tackles.

The following year he was just as good, logging another 17.0 tackles for loss and 7.0 sacks with 43 tackles in 11 games. For his efforts, Ejiofor earned Second-Team All-ACC honors.

Ejiofor also earned NFL consideration, and finally heard his name called in the 2018 NFL Draft. The Houston Texans took him with their No. 177 overall pick in the sixth round.

Hopefully Duke Ejiofor is able to overcome his injuries and continue living his NFL dream. But for right now, that dream will not be fulfilled with the Houston Texans.