Houston Texans Reportedly Hiring Top Assistant Coach

Lost in all the madness surrounding Deshaun Watson’s trade request is that Houston is currently in the process of building its coaching staff around David Culley.

It’s already being reported that Lovie Smith is the top target to become the Texans’ defensive coordinator. He has been out of the NFL since his head coaching stint with the Buccaneers in 2015.

Tim Kelly is expected to retain his job as Houston’s offensive coordinator. Additionally, the front office is trying to add a couple of notable assistant coaches for the offensive side of the ball.

According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the Texans are expected to bring in Pep Hamilton as their quarterbacks coach. He spent the 2020 season with the Los Angeles Chargers and has ample experience in the NFL.

Big hire in the works for the #Texans: They're expected to bring in Pep Hamilton as quarterbacks coach, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 28, 2021

This will mark the second time that Hamilton is coaching in the AFC South. The Indianapolis Colts hired him as their offensive coordinator from 2013-2015.

Hamilton isn’t the only offensive-minded coach on Houston’s radar. The team is also trying to get a deal done with former quarterback Josh McCown, who actually interviewed for the head coaching vacancy last week.

The Texans are getting a lot of work done this week as it pertains to their coaching staff, but they have plenty of personnel issues to figure out down the road.

It’s unlikely that Houston’s latest hires will convince Watson to stay for the 2021 season. We’ve seen crazier things happen in the NFL, though.