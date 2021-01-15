The Jaguars have hired a new head coach. So have the Jets. The Texans remain one of several teams still in the market.

It’s going to be an intense race between the Chargers, Eagles, Falcons, Lions and Texans to hire the top remaining candidates in coming weeks. The playoff results will likely dictate how quickly hires are made.

The Bills are a team to monitor in regards to coaching candidates. Offensive coordinator Brian Daboll has been in the discussion for several weeks now. Bills head coach Leslie Frazier is now reportedly in the mix as a head coaching candidate as well.

The Texans have reportedly set up an interview with Frazier for their head coaching position, per NFL insider Josina Anderson. The two sides will meet on Sunday, a day after the Bills-Ravens divisional round playoff game.

I'm told #Bills defensive coordinator/ assistant head coach Leslie Frazier's interview with the #Texans is currently marked for Sunday, per source. We'll see how things go. — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) January 15, 2021

Leslie Frazier has head coaching experience to boost. He was the Vikings head coach from 2010 to 2013, going 21-32-1 during that span. His most successful season came in 2012 when the Vikings finished 10-6 and went to the playoffs.

Most recently, Frazier has served as the Bills defensive coordinator. He’s been in that role for the past four seasons.

Hiring Frazier probably wouldn’t sit too well with Texans fans. He struggled as a head coach during his time with the Vikings. Perhaps another crack at a head coaching gig would turn out differently.

Frazier and the Texans will meet this Sunday for the organization’s head coaching gig.