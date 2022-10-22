Houston Texans Reportedly Receive Brutal Injury News

HOUSTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 26: A view of the helmet sticker honoring Robert C. McNair, the late owner of the Houston Texans, is shown prior to the game against the Tennessee Titans at NRG Stadium on November 26, 2018 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

On Friday, the Houston Texans ruled out defensive Jonathan Greenard for the second straight game due to injury.

On Saturday morning, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported some brutal news for the Texans. Greenard is going on injured reserve after suffering a calf injury in practice this week.

It is estimated that he'll miss 4-to-6 weeks.

Greenard, who had a breakout 2021 season in which he recorded eight sacks in 12 games, has started four games for Houston this year. He has nine total tackles and 1.5 sacks on the season.

Greenard missed the Texans' Week 5 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars and was ruled out of this weekend's game yesterday. Houston had a bye in Week 6.

According to Schefter's timeline, it seems like the earliest Greenard could return is late November.

The Texans (1-3-1) take on the 1-4 Las Vegas Raiders tomorrow afternoon.