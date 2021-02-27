Houston Texans Reportedly Release Starting Offensive Lineman

The Houston Texans have made a handful of notable moves this week, albeit none of them involve star quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Earlier this week, Houston released offensive guard Senio Kelemete. That move opened up around $1.5 million in cap space, according to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport.

On Friday, the Texans parted ways with two more offensive players. Running back Duke Johnson was released after two seasons with the franchise. This past season, he had 235 rushing yards, 249 receiving yards, and two touchdowns.

Shortly after Johnson was released, the Texans cut starting center Nick Martin. This might come off as a surprising move, but it actually makes sense from a financial standpoint.

Martin was due a $7.25 million base salary and had a $8.75 million salary-cap figure for the 2021 season. Releasing him will save the Texans a little over $6 million in cap space.

Texans cut starting center Nick Martin https://t.co/5SIaWDuGOo via @houstonchron — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) February 26, 2021

The Texans selected Martin in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft. After his third season, the Notre Dame product received a three-year, $33 million contract extension.

Martin never really lived up to the contract, making it easy for Houston to cut ties this offseason.

It’s unclear if any of the Texans’ decisions will affect Deshaun Watson’s mindset. At this point, the Pro Bowl quarterback has made it abundantly clear that he wants out.