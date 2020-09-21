Houston Texans Reportedly Sign Veteran Wide Receiver

With all of the injuries that occurred in the NFL over the weekend, a lot of free agents who missed final roster cuts are going to be finding new work this week. Over in Houston, one veteran wide receiver has just landed a job.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Houston Texans are signing Dwayne Harris to their practice squad. Harris is widely considered a top kick returner on top of being a veteran wideout.

In 2019, as a member of the Oakland Raiders, Harris appeared in three games. He averaged 37.3 yards per kick return on four returns, and added one catch for seven yards before being placed on injured reserve.

The year before, Harris was the Raiders’ primary punt and kick returner, and pulled off a dazzling 99-yard punt return for a touchdown. He led the NFL in yards per punt return that season.

If Harris can bring any of that special teams talent to the Texans, he’ll be a huge help.

Texans have signed Dwayne Harris to their practice squad, per source. Gives Houston a veteran receiver and experienced kick returner. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) September 21, 2020

Dwayne Harris was a sixth-round pick out of East Carolina by the Dallas Cowboys in 2011. He made his mark in the return game, scoring two punt return touchdowns while averaging 11.1 yards per return.

Harris parlayed four strong years in Dallas into a five-year, $37 million contract with the New York Giants in 2015. He became one of the lone bright spots for the Giants that year, scoring touchdowns in the punt and kick return game.

But he earned Pro Bowl honors the following year as the Giants went 11-5 and made the playoffs.

At 33 years of age, Harris may not have many NFL chances left. But Houston is about as good a spot as any to get one.