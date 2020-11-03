The Spun

What The Texans Reportedly Wanted For WR Will Fuller

The Houston Texans couldn’t unload deep-threat receiver Will Fuller V before Tuesday’s trade deadline.

The team announced its intention to swap the fifth-year wide-receiver earlier in the week and it seemed that the Green Bay Packers might bite. At the end of the day, the two teams didn’t agree on a fair value.

According to NFL reporter Dov Kleiman, the Texans asked for a second-round pick for Fuller.

The wide receiver is a free agent at the end of the 2020 season, making the asking price pretty steep.

The Texans seemed to be likely sellers at Tuesday’s deadline, but ultimately couldn’t offload one of their biggest assets. In 2020, Fuller has been Deshaun Watson’s primary receiver. Through seven games, he’s caught 31 passes for 490 yards and five touchdowns. He’s on pace for the best season of his career.

Unfortunately for the former Notre Dame wide receiver, the Texans haven’t met expectations in 2020. Houston is 1-6 and looks to be headed for the league’s basement.

Green Bay desperately needed pass-catching help as well. Davante Adams has proven to be the only reliable receiver for Aaron Rodgers in an inconsistent year for the Packers. The Green Bay quarterback asked for more help ahead of the 2020 NFL draft but didn’t get it, only further leading to problems in 2020. Undrafted players such as Allen Lazard and Marquez Valdes-Scantling have been used as the team’s second pass-catching options.

The lack of a trade still means some positives for both sides. The Packers won’t have to take on the pending free agent, while the Texans get to hold onto one of the league’s most dynamic receivers.

Without a deal, the teams return back to action on Sunday. Houston plays Jacksonville at 1 p.m ET on Sunday, while the Packers take on the 49ers on Thursday Night Football.


