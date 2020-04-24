On Friday afternoon, the Houston Texans locked up offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil on a three-year contract extension.

According to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, the Texans signed Laremy Tunsil to a three-year extension that’s worth $22 million per season. It’ll include $57 million in guarantees and a $13 million signing bonus.

Just over an hour later, a report from ESPN’s Ed Werder suggested that’s not the only deal Houston hopes to make before the start of the 2020 season. Next up is quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Werder reported the Texans have begun “very preliminary” talks with Watson on an extension. He said the team hopes to get a deal done before the start of the 2020 campaign.

In 38 games with the Texans, Watson threw for 9,716 yards, 71 touchdowns and 29 interceptions. He also ran for 14 touchdowns.

He’s led the team to the playoffs each of the last two seasons, winning one game in 2019.

Houston would be smart to lock up its star quarterback, perhaps even before the Dallas Cowboys reach a deal with Dak Prescott. Instead of waiting for Prescott to set the market, the Texans could ink Watson to an extension.

Of course, Watson would be wise to wait for Prescott’s deal first. Regardless, the former Clemson Tigers star will likely become the highest-paid player in the NFL.