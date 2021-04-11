Houston Texans Reporter Speaks Out After Losing His Job

Houston Chronicle reporter Aaron Wilson has spoken out for the first time since losing his job due to comments he made regarding the Deshaun Watson situation.

Wilson, who had worked for the Chronicle the last several years after more than a decade covering the Baltimore Ravens, was let go after making several controversial remarks during a recent appearance on The Greg Hill Show on WEEI in Boston.

During the show, Wilson referred to the sexual misconduct lawsuits Watson is facing as “a money grab” and likened the women suing to “terrorists.”

“In his case, you know, it’s kind of you don’t negotiate with terrorists,” Wilson said on The Greg Hill Show, via Defector. “People are demanding money, they’re asking for money. It kept escalating, it kept going up and up and up. You’re talking about more and more funds, I’m not going to say how much it got to, but my understanding is, you know, that there was an admission that, it was, you know, something, you know just that this was, you know, just a money grab.”

On Saturday, Wilson released a lengthy statement on the matter, apologizing for his comments and saying he didn’t choose his words “nearly carefully enough.”

“I made a mistake that I fully understand and own when I did not choose my words nearly carefully enough during a discussion on a March 19 radio program regarding the sensitive, complex and controversial Deshaun Watson legal situation, in the days following the initial filing of the civil lawsuits from women against him. My efforts to convey perspectives on the situation clearly demonstrated an unintentional lack of sensitivity to the serious nature of these type of allegations, and I sincerely apologize for my remarks. I didn’t maintain my own high standards that I’ve established and applied during my two decades covering many other similarly important and delicate situations in the NFL. I will proceed much more carefully going forward and learn from this moment. I am committed to outstanding journalism now and always.”

Watson, the Texans’ 25-year-old Pro Bowl quarterback, is currently facing 22 different lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct.

On Friday, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said Watson’s future might is “a little bit up in the air.”