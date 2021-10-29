Houston Texans Reportedly Sign Veteran RB After Mark Ingram Trade

Shortly after they traded away Mark Ingram, the Houston Texans brought in veteran running back Jaylen Samuels for a workout. Apparently, the team saw enough from Samuels to offer him a contract.

NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero just reported that Houston signed Samuels to its practice squad. Pelissero added that several teams tried to bring in Samuels, but the Texans ended up winning the sweepstakes for him.

“The Texans are signing former Steelers RB Jaylen Samuels to the practice squad, source said,” Pelissero said. “Several teams called to bring in Samuels, who adds depth after the Mark Ingram trade.”

Samuels, a former fifth-round pick, spent the first three years of his NFL career with the Pittsburgh Steelers. During that stint, he had 459 rushing yards, 550 receiving yards and five total touchdowns.

Though he’s listed as a running back, Samuels is at his best when he’s used as a pass catcher. In 2019, he had 47 receptions for 305 yards.

Even with Ingram out of the picture, Houston’s backfield is still crowded. David Johnson, Phillip Lindsay and Rex Burkhead are listed as the top three options on the depth chart.

It’s somewhat unclear what Samuels’ role will be on the Texans, but at least his skillset is a bit different from the other running backs on the roster.

Samuels’ status for this weekend’s game against the Los Angeles Rams is unclear at this time. He’ll most likely need a week or two to familiarize himself with the playbook.