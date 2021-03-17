Houston Texans Release Statement Regarding Deshaun Watson Lawsuit

The Houston Texans have now officially acknowledged the civil lawsuit filed against quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Last night, Texas-based attorney Tony Buzbee posted on Instagram that he filed suit against Watson for unspecified improprieties.

“Today we filed suit against Deshaun Watson. Too many times women have put up with behavior that we all know no one should put up with,” Buzbee wrote. “This case we just filed against Watson isn’t about money—it’s about dignity and stopping behavior that should be stopped, NOW!”

Watson himself has responded to the allegations, calling it a “baseless six-figure settlement demand.” The Texans put out an official cookie-cutter statement on the matter this morning.

“We became aware of a civil lawsuit involving Deshaun Watson through a social media post last night,” the team said, via NFL Network’s James Palmer. “This is the first time we heard of the matter, and we hope to learn more soon. We take accusations of this nature that involve anyone with the Houston Texans organization seriously. We will await further information before making any additional statements on this incident.”

This has been an already insane offseason for Watson and the Texans, and this lawsuit is the latest twist in the saga.

We’ll keep you posted on this ongoing situation as more info becomes available.