Report: 1 NFL Team Struggling To Sell Season Tickets

For the past few months, the Houston Texans have been forced to navigate an array of difficult situations. Between an organization reshuffle and the ongoing Deshaun Watson legal proceedings, this spring hasn’t gone according to plan for the 2019 AFC champs.

Now the franchise seems to be suffering the consequences of their offseason blunders. The Texans have reportedly been struggling to sell 2021 regular season tickets.

Jerome Solomon of the Houston Chronicle shared in a column that he recently vaulted up the wait list for season tickets. Just a few weeks ago, he was 12,734th in line to purchase home game tickets. He became eligible to buy at the end of the last week.

But even his move to the top of the list couldn’t entice him to pull the trigger.

“Hell would freeze over before I’d spend a nickel on Texans tickets this year,” Solomon wrote, per Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk.

For the Houston Chronicle columnist, the issue isn’t really about Watson or the team’s underwhelming 4-12 showing in 2020. In reality, it’s the organization’s upper brass that has caused the problem.

“The ineptitude starts at the top,” Solomon continued. “That is why I couldn’t find a reason to justify spending on tickets.”

It’s hard to blame loyal fans in Houston for not wanting to attend games this fall. The Texans are currently favored to lose every one of their 17 regular season games this year.

However, a major streak would be in jeopardy if the franchise wasn’t able to sell out its home game tickets this year. Since the Texans joined the league in 2002, they’ve been able to sell out season tickets each and every season with ease.

The Texans are just over a year removed from holding a 24-0 lead over the eventual Super Bowl-winning Kansas City Chiefs in the divisional round. Since then, the fall to the bottom has been swift and there’s no clear path forward to success.

The Houston Texans will open up the 2021 campaign at home against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sept. 12.