Houston Texans Surprise Uvalde High School Football Team With New Gear

HOUSTON, TX - OCTOBER 30: A general view of the stadium during the National Anthem before the game between the Houston Texans and the Detroit Lions at NRG Stadium on October 30, 2016 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Thomas B. Shea/Getty Images)

Back in May, a senseless shooting at Rob Elementary School left countless people in Uvalde, Texas heartbroken. While the community continues to search for answers and peace, the Houston Texans are trying their best to help with the healing process.

On Thursday, Texans linebackers Christian Kirksey and Kamu Grugier-Hill greeted the Uvalde High School football team.

The Texans surprised Uvalde's football team with new uniforms and equipment for this season.

It was also announced that the Texans will honor the community with "Uvalde strong" decals on their helmets for their season opener on Sept. 11.

"Whenever you have the opportunity to be of help, to be of inspiration, or just to be a person that can get, you know, things of these young men's minds. You can talk ball with, or talk life with, you just want to be there," Kirksey told ABC News. "I think that we have a job not just playing football, but to be role models and to be a helping hand."

In addition to providing the Uvalde High School football team with new uniforms and equipment, the Texans are hosting a football clinic for the community.

"The guys just enjoy giving back," Texans owner Cal McNair said. "All these guys have really embraced that as what they do and what they believe in."

Hopefully, these kind gestures give the Uvalde community a much-needed boost.