Houston Texans Make Decision On QB Tyrod Taylor

The Houston Texans have been riding with rookie quarterback Davis Mills ever since Week 1 starter Tyrod Taylor got hurt early in the season. With Taylor on the mend, the Texans have made a decision on his status.

On Wednesday, Texans head coach David Culley announced that Taylor has been designated to return off injured reserve. He will now begin his 21-day practice window.

However, Mills will continue to get the first-team reps in the meantime. Taylor is apparently not ready to start taking those reps in practice. His status for Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams is unknown at this time.

“Davis needs the reps because if Tyrod can’t go, he will be the quarterback,” Culley said. “If we knew Tyrod was healthy to play this week, then he would get those reps.”

Tyrod Taylor led the Texans to a win in their season-opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars. But he was injured midway through Week 2 against the Cleveland Browns.

Unfortunately for the Texans, Mills has had a hard time filling the void as he goes through his rookie struggles. Mills is 0-5 as a starter with a 65-percent completion rate, five touchdowns and seven interceptions.

The 2021 season is effectively lost. But the rest of the team is likely to play a little bit better with Taylor as their starter.

Will Tyrod Taylor start another game for the Texans this season?

