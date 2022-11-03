Houston Texans Will Be Severely Shorthanded Tonight vs. Eagles

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 07: Head coach Lovie Smith of the Houston Texans looks on during the fourth quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on November 07, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The Houston Texans will be lacking firepower on offense when they face the Philadelphia Eagles this Thursday evening.

It has already been announced that wide receiver Brandin Cooks will not suit up for Week 9. The veteran wideout is frustrated that he wasn't traded before Tuesday's deadline.

Cooks isn't the only key player on the Texans who'll be inactive. Wide receiver Nico Collins has also been ruled out due to a groin injury.

With Cooks and Collins out for this Thursday's game, the Texans will need to lean heavily on Phillip Dorsett, Tyron Johnson and Chris Moore.

Johnson signed with the Texans last week. It's actually his third stint with the franchise.

Moore will lead Houston's receiving corps this Thursday. He has 10 receptions for 128 yards and a touchdown this season. Dorsett, meanwhile, has just four catches for 66 yards and a score.

The Texans are 1-5-1 heading into this Thursday night's game.

Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. This game will be available on Amazon Prime Video.