Houston Texans Won’t Have Key Offensive Player vs. Bills

A general view of the Houston Texans stadium.HOUSTON, TX - JANUARY 09: A general view is seen during the third quarter of the AFC Wild Card Playoff game between the Houston Texans and the Kansas City Chiefs at NRG Stadium on January 9, 2016 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Thomas B. Shea/Getty Images)

When the Houston Texans take the field for their AFC Wild Card contest against the Buffalo Bills, the team will be without one of its best offensive weapons.

Star wide receiver Will Fuller – who has been battling hamstring and groin injuries over the past few weeks – will NOT play.

The Texas were hopeful he’d be able to give it a go on Saturday, but a recent groin injury will keep him out of the contest. It’s a massive blow to the offense, which looks significantly different with a healthy Fuller in the lineup.

The Texans receiver has missed five games with the team already this season due to unrelated injuries.

Now he’s set to miss another.

Head coach Bill O’Brien is trying to lead his team to its first playoff victory since 2016. He’s led the team to four playoff appearances in his six seasons as the team’s head coach, though he holds just a 1-3 record in those appearances.

It’s not all bad new for the Texans though. Star defensive end J.J. Watt is set to make his return from a torn pec that cost him much of the 2019 season.

Houston and Buffalo kick off at 4:30 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on ABC and ESPN.


