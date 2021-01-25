Houston’s Mayor Reacted To The Situation With Deshaun Watson

Just about everyone has a take on what Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson should do now that he seems to be on the outs with the team. And the mayor of Houston is no exception.

Taking to Twitter over the weekend, Houston mayor Sylvester Turner gave his thoughts on Watson’s situation. He said he values Watson as a player and a person, and knows he loves the city of Houston.

Turner said he is “humbled” to serve as Watson’s mayor. He expressed his hopes that it “won’t change anytime soon.”

“I value @deshaunwatson as a player but I respect him even more as a person,” Turner said. “I know he loves this City because I have seen how much he has given of himself and his treasure to people in this City. I am humbled to be his Mayor. I hope that won’t change anytime soon. st”

Unfortunately for Mayor Turner, the situation is pretty much out of his hands. By most accounts, Watson feels lied to by the organization and already appears to have one or two potential destinations in mind.

Granted, Watson has a no-trade clause and has final say over whether he stays or leaves. But by the way the rumors have been leaning, Deshaun Watson doesn’t seem to have much of a future in Houston.

Watson has given the Texans some incredible football in his four years under center. Two division titles in four years is nothing to sneeze at.

But it’s probably going to take more than some humble requests from the Houston’s citizens to keep Watson long term.

Will Deshaun Watson stay in Houston, or will he force a trade?