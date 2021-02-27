The Houston Texans have received calls from pretty much ever team in the NFL – and even a few voicemails – about a potential trade for star quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Watson, on the other hand, reportedly doubled-down on his request for a trade in a recent meeting with the team. According to a report from ESPN’s Dan Graziano, Watson spoke with new head coach David Culley and made it clear he still wants to be traded.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport suggested Houston might not trade Watson at all. “The Texans don’t plan on trading QB Deshaun Watson, and they don’t view the start of free agency as any sort of deadline for a decision,” Rapoport said. “The NFL Draft may not be a deadline for a resolution, either. In other words, buckle up. This will take a while.”

So, what happens if the team doesn’t trade him? Well, the latest report from ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler suggested Watson would be willing to sit out games if the Texans don’t trade him.

With that in mind, how much money would Watson lose if he doesn’t suit up in 2021?

Pro Football Talk has the details:

At a base salary of $10.54 million, that’s $620,000 per game. If, as expected, the 2021 season has three preseason games, he’d lose another $1.86 million. Thus, for the offseason, training camp, and preseason, Watson would incur $3.653 million in fines if he doesn’t show up. If Watson then skips the season — and if the NFL stages 17 games — he’d lose another $11.16 million in base salary.

The total amount of money lost, according to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, would sit just North of $20 million.

Is Watson willing to lose that much money just so he doesn’t have to play for the Texans in 2021?

We might find out.