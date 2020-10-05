The Houston Texans shook up the NFL world Monday afternoon, firing GM and head coach Bill O’Brien after an 0-4 start.

O’Brien achieved some success as a head coach during his tenure in H-Town, but his time as an executive was a disaster. With the Texans already having traded away several future draft picks, O’Brien made the decision to deal star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins this offseason. Not surprisingly, the move backfired.

O’Brien is now out of the picture in Houston but NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport says the Texans could have interest in another Bill Belichick assistant to take his place.

Rapoport says Jack Easterby, Houston’s Executive Vice President of Football Operations, is tight with longtime Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels.

Easterby came to the Texans from New England, where he worked with McDaniels and player personnel director Nick Caserio, another name Rapoport says to keep an eye on.

#Texans Executive VP of Football Operations Jack Easterby, on a very long-term contract, is close with #Patriots OC Josh McDaniels, as well as de facto GM Nick Caserio. Both clearly names to watch in Houston. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 5, 2020

The situation in Houston looks bleak, but the Texans still have Deshaun Watson locked up long-term and some pieces on defense. The right coach could turn things around.

We’ll see if McDaniels is that guy, or if he’ll continue to wait it out in New England with the hope of eventually replacing Bill Belichick.