NFL Insider Has Injury Update For Texans WR Will Fuller Before Bills Game

Will Fuller celebrates a touchdown against the Falcons.HOUSTON, TX - OCTOBER 06: Will Fuller #15 of the Houston Texans celebrates a touchdown reception against the Atlanta Falcons in the first quarter at NRG Stadium on October 6, 2019 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

When the Houston Texans take the field this afternoon for their AFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Bills, a vital part of the team’s offense likely won’t be there.

Star wide receiver Will Fuller has battled injuries for the majority of his short career. That was the case once again this season as Fuller worked through several injuries, including hamstring and groin injuries that have sidelined him lately.

Fuller entered the weekend with a “questionable” tag, but it doesn’t look like he’s progressed at all ahead of the game.

The Texans receiver has missed five games with the team already this season due to unrelated injuries.

Now he’s set to miss another.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, it’s unlikely Fuller suits up for the Texans this afternoon against the Bills.

Head coach Bill O’Brien is trying to lead his team to its first playoff victory since 2016. He’s led the team to four playoff appearances in his six seasons as the team’s head coach, though he holds just a 1-3 record in those appearances.

It’s not all bad new for the Texans though. Star defensive end J.J. Watt is set to make his return from a torn pec that cost him much of the 2019 season.

Houston and Buffalo kick off at 4:30 p.m. ET.


