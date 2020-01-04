When the Houston Texans take the field this afternoon for their AFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Bills, a vital part of the team’s offense likely won’t be there.

Star wide receiver Will Fuller has battled injuries for the majority of his short career. That was the case once again this season as Fuller worked through several injuries, including hamstring and groin injuries that have sidelined him lately.

Fuller entered the weekend with a “questionable” tag, but it doesn’t look like he’s progressed at all ahead of the game.

The Texans receiver has missed five games with the team already this season due to unrelated injuries.

Now he’s set to miss another.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, it’s unlikely Fuller suits up for the Texans this afternoon against the Bills.

The #Texans will give him up to game time, but they are not expecting WR Will Fuller to play today.

Head coach Bill O’Brien is trying to lead his team to its first playoff victory since 2016. He’s led the team to four playoff appearances in his six seasons as the team’s head coach, though he holds just a 1-3 record in those appearances.

It’s not all bad new for the Texans though. Star defensive end J.J. Watt is set to make his return from a torn pec that cost him much of the 2019 season.

Houston and Buffalo kick off at 4:30 p.m. ET.