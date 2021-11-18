Interesting Details Emerge From Deshaun Watson Trade Rumors

There’s a new development regarding the Deshaun Watson trade which never took place ahead of the trade deadline.

The Miami Dolphins were reportedly making a run after the young star before the deadline. It was previously believed their offer included Tua Tagovailoa, as it would make sense Houston would want a quarterback in return for Watson.

According to a new report, the Dolphins never included Tagovailoa in their offer for Watson, though. But they could change their mind and include Tagovailoa in a trade for Watson if Miami lands a “no-doubt franchise QB” next off-season.

It sounds like the Dolphins aren’t comfortable with the idea of sending off Tagovailoa for Watson, seeing that Watson’s future is in jeopardy.

“The Miami Dolphins reportedly weren’t planning to trade quarterback Tua Tagovailoa this season, even if they acquired Deshaun Watson from the Houston Texans before the trade deadline,” wrote Tim Daniels via Bleacher Report.

“Jeff Howe of The Athletic reported Thursday that stance could change in the offseason if the Dolphins land a “no-doubt franchise QB,” at which point they could look to move Tagovailoa for a Day 2 pick in the 2022 NFL draft.”

Report: Tua Tagovailoa was not going to be traded even if Miami Dolphins had acquired Deshaun Watson https://t.co/lUFeoX9aYQ — Dolphin Nation (@Dolphin_Nation) November 18, 2021

It’s kind of hard to believe the Dolphins wanted a quarterback room that featured both Tua Tagovailoa and Deshaun Watson. That type of scenario destroys locker rooms.

And it’s a no-brainer the Texans didn’t accept the Dolphins’ offer. Why would they? They’d need another quarterback with Watson out of the mix.

The Dolphins could potentially include Tagovailoa in a trade for Watson if they land another quarterback next off-season.