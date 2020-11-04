J.J. Watt Has 1 Clear Goal For His Future In The NFL

It’s been a rough year for Texans all-world pass rusher J.J. Watt. But after making it through the NFL trade deadline without being moved, he’s going to finish that year with the team that drafted him.

And now that he’s staying in Houston, J.J. Watt as one clear goal for the rest of his time there. Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Watt declared that he wants to win a championship.

“I’m not looking to rebuild,” Watt said. “I’m looking to go after a championship”

We can infer that he means to accomplish that goal with the Houston Texans. But we’ve seen plenty of players say they want to finish their careers in one place, only to pursue a title in another for the last year before they retire.

J.J. Watt, asked about his legacy and future: 'I'm not looking to rebuild. I'm looking to go after a championship' — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) November 4, 2020

The Houston Texans are currently 1-6 and have already hired head coach and GM Bill O’Brien. They’re probably going nowhere fast.

To make matters worse, don’t even have a first- or second-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft due to trades. So rookie reinforcements probably aren’t coming next season.

As passionate as J.J. Watt may be about winning a title, the Texans will need to do a ton in order to turn things around. And they’ll be doing so with a new head coach and GM.

Will J.J. Watt be able to win a title in Houston, or will be leave for greener pastures?