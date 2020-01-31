The Spun

J.J. Watt Has Heartfelt Message For Fiancee Kealia Ohai

jj watt and his fiancee at a houston rockets gameHOUSTON, TX - APRIL 16: J.J. Watt of the Houston Texans and girlfriend Kealia Ohai of the Houston Dash court side during Game One of the first round of the Western Conference 2017 NBA Playoffs at Toyota Center on April 16, 2017 in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

Earlier this month, J.J. Watt made headlines following the team’s comeback win over the Buffalo Bills – but it didn’t have anything to do with his play on the field.

His fiancee, Kealia Ohai, was traded to the Chicago Red Stars from the Houston Dash earlier in the month. Not long after the trade, a local Houston TV station announced the trade by tabbing Ohai as “J.J. Watt’s fiancee” without mentioning her name.

Watt wasn’t happy, making it clear Ohai deserved to have her name used in the article.

On Friday, Watt sent a new message to his fiancee for her birthday. Ohai turns 28 years old today.

“Happy Birthday my love! You are kind, sweet, talented, tough, motivated, gorgeous and just truly all around incredible. I am so thankful to have you in my life and I cannot wait to marry you. I love you,” Watt said in the post.

Watt isn’t the only athlete in the relationship.

Ohai played six seasons with the Houston Dash and served as the team’s captain for the past three years before the trade. Ohai played in 114 matches, including 108 starts and set the franchise mark with 28 goals, while also adding 16 assists.

Happy birthday to Kealia!


