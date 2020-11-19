J.J. Watt Says Texans’ Performance Not ‘Acceptable’

At 2-7 on the season, the Houston Texans are all but out of the playoff hunt, and team leader J.J. Watt isn’t happy about it.

In a recent interview, Watt made it clear that the team’s current direction can’t be sustained. He stated that being 2-7 should not be acceptable to anyone in the organization – from players to the front office.

“I stress that this situation, this feeling, where we are, can never, ever be acceptable in any fashion,” Watt told the Houston Chronicle. “I personally don’t think you should ever show up to work happy and excited and joyous when you’re 2-7. I don’t think this should be acceptable for players, for coaches, for fans, for anybody, front office. The message that I stress is find a way to put more work in. The only way to get better at football is to practice football.”

Watt went on to say that the team needs to put in a lot more effort moving forward. While he stopped short of wanting people to be miserable during this stretch, he wants people in the organization to take their jobs more seriously.

“I made my feelings known on that. I tell guys that don’t ever let this be acceptable. That’s the biggest message I like to get across to these guys and to this organization and this city,” Watt said. “I’m not going to say you have to live a miserable life, because there’s a lot of things, obviously, that are much more important than football. But when this is your job, when we get paid a lot of money to do it and we take a lot of pride in it, you can never accept this type of situation.”

Wins have been nigh impossible to come by for the Houston Texans this year. The only two wins they have are against the Jacksonville Jaguars – one of the only teams with a worse record than them.

Houston’s offense has been anemic and the defense has struggled to get stops. Both units rank in the bottom half of the league.

The team has already fired head coach and GM Bill O’Brien. As a result, big changes will be coming to the organization in 2021.

Whether or not J.J. Watt is a part of what the Texans do next remains to be seen. But he doesn’t like what’s seeing so far.

