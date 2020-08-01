J.J. Watt Makes Bold Claim About His Health Heading Into 2020 Season

There haven’t been many advantages of quarantining during the COVID-19 pandemic. Houston Texans star defensive end J.J. Watt may have found one.

Individuals across the nation have had more downtime than ever during quarantine. Most professional athletes spend their off-season traveling in the midst of workouts and hobbies. But this off-season in particular has excluded travel and most hobbies.

Watt believes he’s discovered one major advantage of quarantine – more time to workout. The Texans DE has been working out more than ever this off-season. Watt believes he’s as healthy as he’s been since 2014 or 2015 as a result.

The Texans DE has spent the off-season transforming his body. This season could be the healthiest Watt’s been in years.

“So the workout program for me this off-season has been awesome because I’ve had a full off-season to do my workouts exactly how I needed to do them,” Watt told ESPN. “I’ve been able to focus on my nutrition every single day. I’ve counted every single calorie the whole way. Basically tried to fully transform my body from the beginning of the off-season until now. It truly has been one of the best off-seasons from a workout standpoint that I’ve ever had, and I’m very, very pleased about it. My body feels as good as it has felt since probably 2014, 2015, somewhere around there.”

A 100 percent healthy J.J. Watt would be a disaster for opposing quarterbacks.

Watt’s played a full season just once in the last four years. He missed eight games last season after suffering a season-ending chest injury.

Watt’s been an absolute force to be reckoned with when healthy. It looks like health may not be an issue for the defensive end this season after an off-season of body transformation.

The Houston Texans begin their 2020 season on Sept. 10 against the Kansas City Chiefs.