J.J. Watt Responds To The Possibility Of Getting Traded

Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt has become an icon to the city of Houston. But with the Houston Texans seemingly out of the playoff race and now in need of a new head coach and GM, there is a chance that they move him to help with their rebuild.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Watt was asked to address that possibility. The three-time Defensive Player of the Year stated that he is committed to bringing a title to the city.

“My goal since I got here was to bring a championship to the Houston Texans,” Watt said. “That will remain my goal until I’m not a Houston Texan.”

Watt has three sacks in six games to start the season, but the Texans have only one win so far. Having fired head coach and de facto GM Bill O’Brien earlier this season, the team has essentially given up on 2020.

Whether that results in the team parting ways with one of their best players ever at the trade deadline remains to be seen.

#Texans @JJWatt asked about possibility of being traded & how committed he is to seeing things through in Houston: "My goal since I got here was to bring a championship to the Houston Texans. That will remain my goal until I'm not a Houston Texan." — Adam Wexler (@AdamJWexler) October 21, 2020

Watt was the No. 11 overall pick out of Wisconsin in the 2011 NFL Draft. After an average rookie season, Watt burst onto the scene with 20.5 sacks in 2012.

Between 2012 and 2015, recorded 69.0 sacks along with 15 forced fumbles, 41 passes defended and 250 tackles. Watt won DPOY three times, earning four first-team All-Pro and Pro Bowl selections each in the process.

Some would argue that his greatest contributions came in his injury-shortened 2017 season, when he raised millions of dollars in relief for hurricane victims in the city of Houston. For his efforts that year, he won the prestigious Walter Payton Man of the Year award.

If 2020 really is Watt’s final year in Houston, he’ll be leaving with his head held high.