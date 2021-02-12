The Spun

J.J. Watt Sends Message To Fans After Being Released By Texans

J.J. Watt celebrating a Texans win.EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - DECEMBER 15: J.J. Watt #99 of the Houston Texans celebrates his team's win over the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on December 15, 2018 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Texans defeated the Jets 29-22. (Photo by Steven Ryan/Getty Images)

On Friday morning, the NFL world learned the shocking news that J.J. Watt will play for a new team next season.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported that the Houston Texans released star defensive end J.J. Watt. Just a few second later, Watt took to social media with a message for his fans.

“I have sat down with the McNair family and I have asked them for my release,” Watt said in a video message. “We have mutually agreed to part ways at this time.”

“I came here 10 years ago as a kid from Wisconsin who had never really been to Texas before. And now I can’t imagine my life without Texas in it. The way that you guys have treated me – except for draft night, you booed me on draft night – but the day after that you treated me like family.”

Watt might be the best player to ever put on a Texans uniform. After a solid rookie season, he became the most dominant player in the league. He won three Defensive Player of the Year awards within a span of just four seasons.

While it’s surprising to see the team release Watt, the move probably should have been expected. He has a $17.5 million cap hit heading into the 2021 season.

The Texans won’t be playing for much next season, so it makes sense to move on.

Where will J.J. Watt play next?


About Andrew McCarty

Andrew McCarty is a writer for The Spun.