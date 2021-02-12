J.J. Watt Sends Message To Fans After Being Released By Texans

On Friday morning, the NFL world learned the shocking news that J.J. Watt will play for a new team next season.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported that the Houston Texans released star defensive end J.J. Watt. Just a few second later, Watt took to social media with a message for his fans.

“I have sat down with the McNair family and I have asked them for my release,” Watt said in a video message. “We have mutually agreed to part ways at this time.”

“I came here 10 years ago as a kid from Wisconsin who had never really been to Texas before. And now I can’t imagine my life without Texas in it. The way that you guys have treated me – except for draft night, you booed me on draft night – but the day after that you treated me like family.”

Houston, I wanted you to hear this directly from me… pic.twitter.com/YqT3P6Lb6l — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) February 12, 2021

Watt might be the best player to ever put on a Texans uniform. After a solid rookie season, he became the most dominant player in the league. He won three Defensive Player of the Year awards within a span of just four seasons.

While it’s surprising to see the team release Watt, the move probably should have been expected. He has a $17.5 million cap hit heading into the 2021 season.

The Texans won’t be playing for much next season, so it makes sense to move on.

Where will J.J. Watt play next?