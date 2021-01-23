Jason McIntyre Names “Deep Sleeper” In Potential Deshaun Watson Trade

NFL fans of quarterback-needy teams around the league are clamoring for their teams to trade for star quarterback Deshaun Watson.

The Houston Texans quarterback has expressed disappointment with the franchise over the past few weeks. So much so that ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Watson might never play for the Texans again.

Of course, that sparked trade rumors involving several teams around the league. On Friday, FOX Sports host Jason McIntyre said he’s heard the Carolina Panthers are a “deep sleeper” in the Deshaun Watson sweepstakes.

“I had somebody influential in the league text me and say the team I’ve heard is the Carolina Panthers. They are a deep sleeper for Deshaun Watson,” McIntyre said. “Apparently, he is telling some folks he would not mind going home. He grew up in Atlanta, about four hours from Carolina. Matt Rhule has set up a pretty good foundation there in Carolina. They have a lot of good offensive weapons.”

McIntyre’s comments align with what ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler has been hearing from around the league as well.

“Carolina Panthers, I’m hearing, would gauge interest if he was indeed on the market,” Fowler said earlier this week. “This is a team that wasn’t completely sold on Teddy Bridgewater – they’ve sort of made that clear.”

The New York Jets and Miami Dolphins are the two frontrunners right now – at least among the oddsmakers. Both teams have two first-round picks and plenty of other ammo to pull off a trade.

Of course, the Texans have to be willing to trade Watson in the first place.