Jay Glazer Says 1 Team Makes Most Sense For Deshaun Watson

Over the weekend, NFL insider Jay Glazer dropped a new report about Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Before Sunday’s games kicked off, Glazer said the Texans have “softened” on their approach to a Deshaun Watson trade. He suggested a trade was more likely now than ever.

However, at the time, he didn’t provide which teams would be the most likely to pull off a trade – until now. On Wednesday afternoon, the NFL insider said the Miami Dolphins make the most sense.

“On Sunday I shared that the Texans stance on trading Deshaun Watson has softened where they weren’t even returning calls from teams in camp,” Glazer said this afternoon. “That has changed. As for teams, to me Miami makes the most sense and probably has the best chance to pull it off IF a deal gets done.”

The Dolphins have been the frontrunner in talks for Watson over the past few months. Former No. 5 overall pick Tua Tagovailoa has struggled to stay healthy and, quite frankly, hasn’t played like a starting NFL quarterback.

With Tua’s struggles, analysts named the Dolphins as a likely landing spot for Watson. While no trade has happened just yet, it sounds like Watson could finally be on the move sometime soon.

Whether or not he’ll actually be able to play this season is an entirely different conversation.

Where will Watson end up?