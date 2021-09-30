Jay Glazer Shoots Down 1 Deshaun Watson Trade Rumor

Over the weekend, NFL insider Jay Glazer hinted that a trade involving Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson could be looming.

“They weren’t open to trade talks unless somebody was going to give them a ridiculous trade offer, more than six draft picks,” Glazer reported on Fox NFL Sunday. “They’ve already been offered three ones and three threes and wanted more than that. However, I was told in the past week, their stance started to soften a little bit with that.”

Immediately after his report, fans of quarterback-needy teams hoped theirs might be the team to trade for Watson. On Thursday afternoon, Glazer broke the hearts of one fanbase.

Watson won’t be going to the Philadelphia Eagles.

“Going through the airport, two different Eagles fans came over asking if Eagles were trying to get in Deshaun Watson trade. Nope, not in the in the mix this time. I couldn’t tell if they were pissed or happy bc of the colorful words,” Glazer said.

Going through the airport, two different Eagles fans came over asking if Eagles were trying to get in Deshaun Watson trade. Nope, not in the in the mix this time. I couldn’t tell if they were pissed or happy bc of the colorful words 😂😂😂 — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) September 30, 2021

It’s a tough blow for Eagles fans that just watched Jalen Hurts struggle mightily against the Dallas Cowboys.

Earlier this week, Glazer suggested the Miami Dolphins are the favorites to pull off a trade for Watson. How close the Houston Texans are to dealing Watson is anyone’s guess.

However, it seems like there’s momentum towards a trade for the first time in a few months.